Angels Arbitration Tracker: Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell, Reid Detmers, More
Thursday is the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to exchange contract numbers with all their arbitration-eligible players. If the two sides are unable to agree, they will head to arbitration to finalize the contract for the 2025 season.
The Los Angeles Angels have a handful of arbitration-eligible players heading into Thursday. Here's all the latest updates.
Angels Arbitration Tracker
Taylor Ward: The Angels and outfielder Taylor Ward agreed to $7.825 million contract to avoid arbitration. This was over $1 million lower than his projected contract on MLB Trade Rumors.
Jo Adell: The Angels and outfielder Jo Adell agreed to a $2.1 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.
Reid Detmers: The Angels and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers agreed to a $1.825 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.
Brock Burke: The Angels and left-handed pitcher Brock Burke agreed to a $1.15 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.
Jose Suarez: The Angels and left-handed pitcher Jose Suarez agreed to a $1.1 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.
This story will be updated with more reported agreements.