Halos Today

Angels Arbitration Tracker: Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell, Reid Detmers, More

Noah Camras

Sep 15, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thursday is the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to exchange contract numbers with all their arbitration-eligible players. If the two sides are unable to agree, they will head to arbitration to finalize the contract for the 2025 season.

The Los Angeles Angels have a handful of arbitration-eligible players heading into Thursday. Here's all the latest updates.

Angels Arbitration Tracker

Taylor Ward: The Angels and outfielder Taylor Ward agreed to $7.825 million contract to avoid arbitration. This was over $1 million lower than his projected contract on MLB Trade Rumors.

Jo Adell: The Angels and outfielder Jo Adell agreed to a $2.1 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.

Reid Detmers: The Angels and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers agreed to a $1.825 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.

Brock Burke: The Angels and left-handed pitcher Brock Burke agreed to a $1.15 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.

Jose Suarez: The Angels and left-handed pitcher Jose Suarez agreed to a $1.1 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2025 season.

This story will be updated with more reported agreements.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News