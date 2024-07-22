Angels Are One of Five Teams in Poor Shape Entering Trade Deadline
With less than two weeks until Major League Baseball's annual shopping deadline, there are only five teams in poor enough shape to declare themselves sellers.
The Chicago White Sox, the Colorado Rockies, the Miami Marlins, the Oakland Athletics, and the Los Angeles Angels are out of playoff contention and can't make the postseason even with the help of a miracle.
When it comes to players who could be leaving the Halos, five tend to be mentioned in trade rumors more than others. Outfielder Taylor Ward, reliever Carlos Estevez, starter Tyler Anderson, outfielder Kevin Pillar and infielder Luis Rengifo have all made their way through the rumor mill in recent weeks.
“I can’t control that stuff,” said Estévez, who is No. 1 on the list of Angels most likely to be traded. “If I can’t control it, I’m not going to worry about it. I’m going to worry about my effort in here, in the weight room, in the training room, when I’m out there pitching. That’s the most I can do. I’m not a GM. I don’t make those decisions. At the same time, I understand it’s a business. It is what it is. I just try to deal with the day-to-day instead of thinking about that stuff.”
Manager Ron Washington is trying to keep his team focused despite all the distractions that come with the trade deadline.
“I continue to come to the ballpark and we continue to do what we have to do to get prepared for the day,” Washington said. “The moves that are made, I might know about it, but I’m not the one pulling the plug. I might have some suggestions, but I’m not going to let that affect the rest of the guys out here thinking about that. If they move somebody, we’ll put somebody else out there.”