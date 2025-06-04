Angels Become First Team in Fenway Park’s 113-Year History to Accomplish Insane Feat
Fenway Park in Boston is the oldest active ballpark in Major League Baseball. Since 1912, it's been home to the Boston Red Sox and, briefly, the Boston Braves.
Until Monday, no visiting team had hit three home runs in the first inning of a game at Fenway Park.
The 2025 Angels might not make history for a lot of reasons, but they'll always have the first inning Monday.
Brent Maguire of MLB.com counted it as the 8,974th game (including the postseason) played at Fenway Park.
It began when Zach Neto clobbered the 2-and-2 pitch from Richard Fitts, a hanging slider, over the Green Monster in left-center to begin the game. Neto's 10th home run of the season gave the Angels a 1-0 lead.
Maguire noted on Twitter/X that it was Neto's fifth leadoff home run this season, tying him with former Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead in that span.
The next batter, Nolan Schanuel, walked. Schanuel went to third base on a Taylor Ward single, and scored when Jorge Soler reached on a fielding error by Abraham Toro.
With two men on base, that brought up Mike Trout. He joined the party with his 10th home run of the season — his first since he was activated from the injured list Friday — over the monster himself. The 454-foot homer left the bat at 112 mph.
The Angels led 5-0 but they weren't finished making history.
Jo Adell hit a two-out home run of his own, clearing the Monster and giving the Angels a 6-0 lead with one stroke of the bat.
Fitts didn't last past the first inning. All six runs he allowed were earned, and he was sent to the minors Tuesday.
As it happened, the Angels needed every run in an eventual 7-6 victory. And the first-inning outburst was the beginning of a big game for Trout and Adell.
Trout went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Adell went 2 for 4 and hit a big home run in the sixth inning against Hunter Dobbins that proved to be the game-winning run.
The Angels survived a shaky start from Tyler Anderson, and some shaky moments late in the game, to win 7-6.
