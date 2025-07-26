Angels' Ben Joyce Provides Major Update on 2026 Availability
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce is set to miss the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in May, and is unsure if he will be at full strength by the time spring training rolls around before the 2026 season.
“I can’t say that now,” Joyce said. “It’s just so early. I don’t even know the timeline. I’m just taking it week to week and see where it ends up. I want to pitch as soon as I can but I don’t know exactly when that’s going to be.”
The Angels placed Joyce on the injured list after just five appearances this season, and moved him to the 60-day IL about a month later, stating he would miss the remainder of the season. He threw 4.1 innings and allowed three earned runs.
“It’s frustrating for me, and I’m sure everyone else involved,”Joyce said after being moved to the 60-day injured list. “I just want to pitch. I want to be part of the team. I don’t know exactly the concern level. We’re just kind of evaluating as we go. At this point, it's been a month, so even if the throwing program were to come back, it would be another 30 days. So it just made sense right now to get on the 60-day."
Joyce broke out in 2024, where he wowed fans with the fastest pitch in MLB. He was a premier setup man for a struggling Angels side, posting a 2.08 ERA through 31 games. He also missed most of the final month last season with shoulder inflammation.
The right-hander also shared he is "weeks away" from resuming baseball activity.
