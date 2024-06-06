Angels' Breakout Starter Continues His Evolution in Clincher of Series Sweep
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano continues to develop as a big league starter, and his progression was on display Wednesday against the San Diego Padres. Before this season, the right-hander had never started a game.
Soriano gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings with one walk and one strikeout.
“The plan was to make less pitches,” Soriano told reporters about his lowest strikeout total since the start of May. “It feels great because I had a lot of ground balls to the infield with contact and my infield did the job.”
Soriano cruised through five innings until he ran out of gas in the sixth, allowing the Padres to score twice and pull the score within one. Relievers Adam Cimber and Ben Joyce slammed the door, with Matt Moore taking a rare turn at closer in the ninth inning to seal the win. The Angels hung on for a 3-2 victory and a series sweep.
Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto each hit homers in the win. Schanuel broke out of an 0-for-18 slump with a longball in the first inning off Padres starter Dylan Cease. Neto’s home run came in the second after a Logan O’Hoppe single for a 3-0 lead.
Coming into the series, the Angels had lost 21 of 28 games at home but the Halos pulled off their second series sweep of the season. It was also the first time since last July against the Yankees that the Angels swept a three-game series at home.
“It was a great three games against a good team,” Washington said. “I think we proved we can play. Now, we’ve just got search for that consistency. I’m very pleased with the way we performed. All that hard work they’ve been doing since February, I hope it starts to pay off.”
For Soriano, whose triple-digit fastball lends itself naturally to a strikeout mentality, it was an important step forward in his evolution as a starting pitcher.