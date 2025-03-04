Angels' Budding Star Predicted to Be Among Most Impactful Rookies in 2025
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore has been the talk of the town this spring. Whether the 22-year-old makes the Opening Day roster remains a mystery, but the debate surrounding Moore's MLB debut has not come to an end.
The Athletic's Keith Law believes Moore will reach the big leagues sooner rather than later. However, Law makes an interesting argument about Moore's abilities at second base.
"The Angels’ past two first-round picks reached the majors less than a year after signing; Zach Neto debuted the next May, while Nolan Schanuel was drafted in July and premiered before the fall equinox, so, yeah, I think Moore’s going to see the majors fairly soon," Law wrote. "They ran him up to Double A last summer and he hit a little bit of a wall there, so I think they may put him on the Neto schedule rather than rushing him to the majors now — and they do have Luis Rengifo and Scott Kingery on the 40-man as second-base options.
"Though they are having him take grounders at third base, so they may be searching for a way to get him on the Opening Day roster. Which brings me to the other point, which is that Moore is a bad second baseman (we’ll see what happens at third), and probably needs to move to left field, but the Angels only played him at the keystone in his pro debut. They should explore other positions even if they think he can stick at second, because you never know where the opportunity will arise."
Angels manager Ron Washington has spoken highly of Moore and his Cactus League performance. Through four games this spring, Moore has recorded a .429 batting average and has spent time at both second and third base.
“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.
Moore will have to outshine more experienced players for a starting spot, but it appears he has dazzled Washington in camp.
