Angels Calling Up Top Prospect Christian Moore in Shocking Move: Reports
The Los Angeles Angels are calling up their top prospect, Christian Moore, per multiple reports and first reported by Taylor Blake Ward.
Moore, 22, was the Angels' first-round pick (No. 8 overall) in the 2024 draft. He was promoted to Triple-A just a few weeks ago, and will now be getting an opportunity in the major leagues.
More news: Angels' $5 Million Breakout Slugger Linked to Yankees in Trade Deadline Move
The Angels have been the most aggressive team in recent years in promoting their top prospects to the majors. Moore now joins that club, as he appeared in just 20 games at Triple-A before getting the promotion.
Moore slashed .350/.424/.575 at Triple-A with four home runs, 18 runs batted in and an OPS of .999. After hitting just .665 in Double-A before being promoted to Triple-A, he's been raking, and now has earned his first major league call up.
Here's the MLB Pipeline scouting report on the second baseman: "Strong and compact at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Moore is an aggressive hitter from the right side of the plate who looks to do damage with bat speed, strength and loft in his swing. His impressive raw power plays to all fields, with the potential to reach 25-30 homers annually in the big leagues. He can get long with his swing at times and he’ll expand the zone too much, but he draws walks and works counts to get to pitches he can drive. His strikeout rate did jump in a very small sample during his pro debut, but he had really cut down on his swing-and-miss as a junior."
More news: Angels’ Mike Trout Has No Timetable to Return to Outfield Following Setback
According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Angels are sending down outfielder Matthew Lugo to make room for Moore on the active roster. He'll be with the team in Baltimore on Friday.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.