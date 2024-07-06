Angels' Carlos Estévez Gets Honest About Potentially Being Traded
With the Los Angeles Angels once again likely out of contention for the postseason, several of their players could be on the trade block, including reliever Carlos Estévez.
The 31-year-old right-hander is coming off his best month of the season, having pitched 10 innings and posting 10 strikeouts, eight saves, and a 0.00 ERA. He was named the American League Reliever of the Month for the month of June.
Estévez is well aware that there is a strong chance he will be traded before the July 30 deadline, and is embracing the business side of the sport.
“I always say that I never expect anything so I don’t get disappointed about anything,” Estévez said to The Athletic's Sam Blum. “But a lot of fans are tagging me on stuff like, ‘Oh, you’re getting traded.’ … Whatever comes, it is what it is. It is baseball. It’s a game that we all love, but at the same time, it is a business. Teams are going to do what’s best for them. Hopefully it’s a bright future for me. Whatever comes, I have open arms and open ears to hear.”
For a player like Estévez, getting traded to a team could turn out be great as it could give him the opportunity to play for a contender. He has spent his entire career so far with the Angels and Colorado Rockies, two franchises who have largely struggled over the course of his career.
“Every player wants to go to the playoffs,” Estévez said. “Every player wants to win a World Series. And of course, I would love to have the opportunity to do it. It’s like I said, it’s a game, it’s a business. But I would love to go to the playoffs, compete, and see what it brings.”
Overall this season, Estévez has appeared in 27 games and pitched 27 innings. He has a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 16 saves on the year. His 16 saves are tied for 10th in Major League Baseball.