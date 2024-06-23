Angels' Carlos Estévez Opens Up Following Shutdown Performance Against Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels called on their bullpen early when starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval exited the team's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning.
Carlos Estévez put the exclamation point on the game when he shut down the Dodgers in the bottom of the 10th inning with two strikeouts. His emotional scream after striking out Gavin Lux could be heard in the top deck.
"It felt amazing," Estévez said during his postgame interview Bally Spots West. "In extra, I come in with a runner on second. I know I have to keep him right here and make my pitches and execute. it played out well. We did a great job stayign within the game and we came out on top."
The Angels trailed 2-0 after a Shohei Ohtani homer in the fifth but Dodgers reliever Ryan Yarbrough gave the lead back in the sixth when he hit three batters, leading to two runs. Yohan Ramirez hit another Angels batter in the eighth, tying the Angels’ franchise record for hit batters in one game (four).
The score remained 2-2 heading into the 10th inning and Taylor Ward poked a single through the left side with two outs and a two-strike count to give the Angels the lead against Dodgers close Evan Phillips.
Estévez stranded free-runner Cavan Biggio on third base but struck out Kiké Hernandez and Gavin Lux each struck out against Estévez who has now retired the last 24 batters he has faced.