Angels Castoff Admits Offseason Trade Out of Anaheim Was 'Shocking'
The Los Angeles Angels have garnered a reputation for not developing young players effectively, especially pitchers, who succeed with other organizations and reach their untapped potential.
The Angels finally gave up on Griffin Canning, who flashed plenty of promise, trading him away for designated hitter Jorge Soler.
After the trade, the Braves non-tendered Canning, making the trade essentially a salary dump for Atlanta.
Canning was granted freedom to explore the open market for the first time in his career.
The New York Mets came along, offered a one-year "prove it" deal for the once-coveted pitcher, and Canning took the offer.
The Mets needed starting pitchers due to a run of offseason injuries. Canning was just meant to keep the team afloat until other arms got healthy, but now he has become one of the best starting pitchers in the National League.
Canning — drafted in the second round by the Angels when he came out of UCLA — was left in the middle of a whirlwind during the offseason, moving on from his hometown of Southern California into unknown waters.
“It was a little shocking,” Canning told The Athletic's Sam Blum. “But I didn’t have a great year last year, so I wasn’t super surprised to see it.”
The 2025 version of Canning is unrecongizable compared to the 2024 version.
Last season, he posted a 5.19 ERA, with 6.82 strikeouts per nine innings and 3.46 walks per nine innings. His fastball was only 93.7 MPH, right around league average.
This season, he has a 2.90 ERA and already generated 0.8 WAR, a good number for a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher. His fastball is up a few ticks, at 94.3 MPH.
By every metric, Canning is pitching better than he ever has, especially considering the important role he is playing for a team with World Series aspirations.
Now with a good sample of life removed from the Angels organization, Canning reflected on what is different in New York.
“You see it with a lot of guys, just a change of scenery,” Canning told Blum.
“I was in Southern California my whole life. It’s nice to get out and experience something new.
“It was difficult. We had four or five different managers and four or five different pitching coaches with the Angels.
"Sometimes a new guy comes in and maybe doesn’t necessarily know you as well. Or just different organizational philosophies when people come in and out.”
Canning, since revitalizing his career, is set to make millions this winter if he can continue to play well.
For more Angels news, head over toAngels on SI.