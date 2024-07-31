Angels Catcher Makes Unbelievable Franchise History
Have a day, Matt Thaiss.
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old catcher became the first player in Angels franchise history to record at least five RBIs and two stolen bases in the same game. Thaiss also became just the second catcher in MLB history to achieve this feat, joining Hall of Fame Detroit Tigers catcher Mickey Cochrane who did so in 1934.
Overall, Thaiss recorded three hits, five RBIs, and two stolen bases as the Angels earned a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies, their second straight victory.
This season, Thaiss has slashed .253/.347/.373 with 21 hits, eight runs, one home run, and 12 RBIs in 30 games. The sixth-year Angel nearly doubled his season total in RBIs during his performance Tuesday, and is on pace for a career-high batting average and on-base percentage. Thaiss is the backup catcher to Logan O'Hoppe, who gets the majority of playing time for the Angels.
Thaiss was not the only Angel to have a big day as he was one of four Angels to have multiple hits in the win, along with Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, and Nolan Schanuel. After surprisingly not getting traded before the deadline, Ward and Rengifo both shined. Rengifo recorded three hits and three runs and Ward notched two hits, three RBIs, and one run.
The Angels have two more games against the Rockies, and will next take on the New York Mets.