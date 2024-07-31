Angels Catcher Makes Unbelievable Franchise History

Matt Thaiss is the first player in #Angels history with 5+ RBI and 2+ stolen bases in the same game



He is also the second catcher in Major League history with 5+ RBI and 2+ SB in a game, joining Hall of Famer Mickey Cochrane for the Tigers on Aug. 9, 1934 vs. St. Louis Browns https://t.co/uidTi8V0sS