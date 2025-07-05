Angels Catcher Receives Rolex From Braves All-Star
The Los Angeles Angels signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud last offseason to a two-year, $12 million deal. A young Logan O'Hoppe would get a veteran backup that could provide the catcher with guidance and counsel throughout the season.
“Going through the offseason, we felt like adding some experience behind the plate would be really, really important,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said following the signing of d'Arnaud.
“Not that Matt did a bad job. Matt is a young catcher who's coming into his own, who really worked hard and will continue to work hard and have a successful career, But Travis just really stuck out for us. [He's] someone that could not only play at a high level, but the makeup is off the charts.”
Prior to joining the Halos, d'Arnaud spent the last five seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves. During his final year with the Braves, d'Arnaud caught over half of left-handed pitcher Chris Sale's 177.2 innings throughout the 2024 campaign.
Sale, who went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts, was named the 2024 Cy Young Award winner. As a thank you for d'Arnaud's work behind the plate, Sale gifted the veteran backstop a Rolex.
The Angels catcher was surprised by the present, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Sale throughout his time in Atlanta.
“It’s very special,” d’Arnaud said to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I didn’t expect it. Didn’t see it coming. I’m just more thankful I got to work with him.”
The Angels secured a series victory over the Braves Thursday as the team continues to chase a Wild Card spot.
