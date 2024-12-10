Angels 'Close' to Trading Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Winter Meetings Move
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly nearing a trade of one of their outfielders.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Angels "appear to be close to trading an outfielder." While Feinsand did not specify which player, he did note that Taylor Ward has been generating a lot of interest, and it "would not be a surprise" if he were the one being moved.
Ward's name has come up as a potential trade candidate all offseason long. The Kansas City Royals were mentioned as a team interested in Ward earlier this offseason.
Ward has two more years of team control, before entering free agency in 2027. The 30-year-old slashed .246/.323/.426 with a career-high 25 home runs and 75 runs batted in. He also proved durable, playing in a career-best 156 games.
While Ward is speculated to be the potential outfielder on the move, there are other options. Additional outfielders on the roster include former top prospects Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak, who could both be potential trade candidates.
Adell, 25, appeared in a career-high 130 games last year, hitting .207/.280/.402 with 20 home runs and 62 runs batted in. He was also a finalist for a Gold Glove award.
Moniak, 26, appeared in a career-high 124 games last season, slashing .219/.266/.380 with 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in.
The Angels are still looking to upgrade across their roster, especially in the bullpen and starting rotation. Ward will certainly bring back the highest return of any outfielder currently on the roster.