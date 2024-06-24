Angels Coach Discusses Possible Future ... in Pro Golf
At 38 years old, Barry Enright is in his first season as a Major League Baseball pitching coach. At such a young age, his future could go a variety of ways.
When he isn't coaching the Los Angeles Angels' pitchers, he is a fierce golfer. A scratch golfer, in 2020 he won his first professional tournament, the Outlaw Tour TPC Champions Classic, beating a field of pros and winning in a six-hole playoff.
Enright is 100 percent focused on the Angels right now amid their challenging season. There is also a 100 percent chance he will be hitting the fairways this offseason — maybe more competitively than ever before.
Enright plans on playing in more pro tournaments and some Monday qualifiers. He's competed at the iconic Pinehurst No. 2, site of the 2024 U.S. Open Championship.
The Angels are probably not going to make the postseason. They are trailing the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners by 13 games and aren't close to a Wild Card spot either, which will only bring Enright to the golf course sooner.
Enright isn't the first MLB pitcher to take up golfing in a competitive fashion. Rick Rhoden, Mark Mulder, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine are a few who have succeded on the links after their baseball careers ended.
Enright's main goal? The PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School (Q-School) when he turns 50.
“So I have 12 more years to prepare for that,” he said with a smile.