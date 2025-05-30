Angels Coach Gets Brutally Honest While Calling Out Players
Los Angeles Angels outfield Coach Bo Porter ripped into his center fielders' defensive displays this season, stating that their fielding hasn't been good enough.
“At the end of the day, whether it’s Adell, whether it’s Lugo, whether it’s Paris, whoever we’ve played in center field has not given us the type of defense you need in center field at the major league level,” Porter said.
Angels centerfielders have the lowest fielding run value in the major leagues this season with -5. Kyren Paris, Jo Adell and Matthew Lugo all shared time in center field for the Halos this season, however Paris and Lugo have both been sent to Triple-A. Adell has been on the Halos roster since Opening Day, and played the largest share of games in center field.
Paris, a converted infielder, posted the best defensive numbers among the trio, not committing a single error in 183 innings in center while being the only one with a positive defensive runs saved (1).
Center field had been three-time MVP Mike Trout's domain until this season, when the Angels announced he would be spending most of his time in right field during 2025 to prevent injury. However, he has been on the injured list since May 2 with a bone bruise.
All three players have also struggled at the plate during 2025, as Lugo's .236 batting average is the highest between them. Paris, despite getting off to a hot start, has a batting average below the Mendoza line, as does Adell. Lugo is the only one with an OPS+ above league average (124), and he has since been optioned to make room for Trout.
The Angels picked up utility man Chris Taylor after the Los Angeles Dodgers released him May 18, and hope he will be able to provide experience to the outfield, as he has played 620 games on the grass.
“We all need to be better,” Porter said. “At the end of the day, when you talk about winning Major League Baseball games, they’re not hard to win. You want to eliminate the things that cause you to lose.”
