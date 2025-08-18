Angels Compared to MLB-Best Brewers By Major Analyst
The Angels haven't had much to hang their hats on in a 60-64 season.
Through a bit of good luck and good health, their top five starters (Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, Jack Kochanowicz) have made 97.5 percent of their starts. Their young core players (Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell, Noaln Schanuel, Christian Moore) have generally taken steps forward in their careers, some bigger than others. Mike Trout has been more available than not.
Yet in addition to their losing record, the Angels have also been outscored by 71 runs, worse than all but two American League teams. Amid all the fits and starts therein, at least Ron Darling sees something.
During a recent segment on MLB Network, the former All-Star pitcher compared the Angels to the Milwaukee Brewers — who carry the best record in Major League Baseball, 78-45, through week's end.
The Angels “have a little bit of Milwaukee in them," Darling said on MLB Now. "They play hard. They have a lot of good young players."
In the same breath, Darling agreed with the criticisms lobbied by his co-panelist, Yahoo! Sports' Russell Dorsey.
"I think Russ is right, they are in the middle," Darling said. "They are an enigma. And you’re not sure which way they’re going to go. But you root for them because I think they have the foundation of a team there.”
Darling, who parlayed his 13-year playing career into a role as a prominent television analyst, sympathized with the Angels' low-risk approach to the July 31 trade deadilne.
“One of the most difficult things to do is to decide if you are a team that is going to be able to compete or if you’re a team that is not," Darling said. "What has happened in the recent past is that teams that are .500 in the middle of August have shown that they can regroup and change and become that team. Tigers last year. Other teams down the stretch.
"If you are of that ilk, and you believe that with your organization, then you're going to push it.”
The Angels bought low at the trade deadline, acquiring relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals.
Yet they were roundly criticized for not trading any of their major leaguers on expiring contracts, despite their sizable deficit in the AL Wild Card race. The Angels still trail the New York Yankees by seven games for the third and final postseason berth.
