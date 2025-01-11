Angels Competing With 8 Teams for $174M All-Star Free Agent: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are still competing for free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, and yet, the general consensus is he will return to Queens by the conclusion of the offseason.
Alonso, 30, is the top free agent available at first base this offseason, but hasn't quite gotten the market he was searching for. Though the Halos have been linked to Alonso for some time, there are seven other teams pursuing the first baseman.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes there is a good chance Alonso returns to the New York Mets after an unsuccessful attempt on the free agent market.
"There currently are eight teams showing at least some interest in Alonso, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. But in the game of first base musical chairs where 11 teams have a new first baseman, Alonso is still left standing," Nightengale wrote. "He may have no choice but to return to the Mets on a short-term deal with an opt-out."
The Angels don't necessarily need a first baseman since the team has Nolan Schanuel, who is a key figure in the team's young core. However, the Angels are looking for another power bat to accompany Jorge Soler and Mike Trout in the lineup.
In 2024, Alonso slashed .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs. Although the first baseman is a home run hitter, there is the question of whether his play will decline as he ages. His numbers last season weren't as a dominant as his performance from 2019-2022. The Angels are likely considering Alonso's age as a factor; however, several recent additions are also in their 30s.
Angels fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to Alonso, as several reports predict the first baseman to return to the Mets. Additionally, MLB Network analyst Kevin Frandsen believes the Angels and Alonso aren't the right fit for each other.
"It's funny because you're trying to draw interest from teams, it just doesn't make sense in Anaheim," Frandsen said. "It doesn't. If you're looking at the pieces, Pete Alonso to me, is he a fit in every place? Sure, everyone should want Pete Alonso. But what if your roster is built with Nolan Schanuel, Jorge Soler, Mike Trout, with an unknown in Anthony Rendon? How is that a fit?"
