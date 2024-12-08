Angels Could Acquire Anthony Rendon Replacement in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to bounce back after another losing season. General manager Perry Minasian believes one way the organization can make strides is by having players earn their starting spots.
One of the biggest questions is whether third baseman Anthony Rendon will earn his way back to the Halos lineup.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory.
"Anthony knows what type of player he is when healthy so we need him healthy," Minasian added. "We need him on the field, he knows that. He knows the expectations coming in to camp. Our we a better team with Anthony Rendon on the field? Absolutely. Do we need a healthy Anthony Rendon that is that dynamic hitter in the box and has one of the highest aptitudes as far as feel for the game playing today? Yes, we need it. He's well aware of that. He's going to do everything he can this offseason to come in ready to go and we'll see where he's at."
The cryptic comments from Minasian have fueled speculation that the Angels are looking for another third baseman on the market. The New York Mets aren't actively looking to trade third baseman Brett Baty, but the Queens organization has had discussions with interested teams.
Baty didn't have the greatest performance in 2024 as he hit at a .229 clip with four home runs and 16 runs batted in. However, he is still drawing trade interest.
Baty could be a potential target for the Angels this winter, but nothing has been confirmed. There are other teams that are actively shopping third baseman.
One such team is the Philadelphia Phillies. All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm was a trade candidate even before the offseason as the Phillies hope to reach the Fall Classic after two consecutive disappointing October outcomes.
"I think we're very open-minded than what we have been in other years," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in October. "Because even though we have a lot of good players, I think we need to be more open-minded about possible moves."
Whether it's Baty or Bohm, the Angels certainly have options to find a replacement for Rendon.