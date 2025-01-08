Angels Could Be Nearing Blockbuster Trade: Report
Taylor Ward's name has been swirling around the rumor mill for quite some time. It seems like his name appears in reports every trade deadline and offseason.
This winter is no different.
A team that has been linked to Ward before is Kansas City and the Royals still seem like a good fit for the veteran, according to Eno Sarris of The Athletic.
The Royals reportedly called to check in on Ward in November and their desire to acquire him hasn't wavered but it is dependent on the trade package Los Angeles asks for in return.
According to Royals insider David Lesky: "Might just be noise, but I've heard some talk that the Angels might be moving Taylor Ward before the arbitration numbers get exchanged this week. The Royals have been interested in the past, and he's definitely a fit. Just something to keep an eye on."
Ward seems like a logical trade candidate for an Angels team that finished last in the AL West this season. However, both owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian have emphasized their commitment to building a competitive roster in 2025. Ward’s solid 2024 performance, with a .246/.323/.426 slash line and a 111 wRC+, along with his .259/.338/.440 line (118 wRC+) since 2021, suggests he remains part of their future plans.
The Royals reportedly showed interest in Ward earlier this summer before the trade deadline, but the Angels' asking price was said to be steep at the time. Ward finished the season strong, hitting .284/.353/.482 over the final two months. He also recorded his lowest on-base percentage of his career but set a career-high with 25 home runs.
For the Royals, Ward could be a valuable addition in left field, offering an upgrade over MJ Melendez. He would join defensive standout Kyle Isbel in center and Hunter Renfroe, who’s aiming for a bounce-back year, in right field to complete their outfield lineup.
The Angels have two years of control remaining with Ward, allowing them the flexibility to keep him if they choose. He’s projected to earn over $9 million through arbitration next year, with a significant pay increase in his final year of arbitration, making him a bit costly. Additionally, Ward isn’t exactly young at 31 years old.
Los Angeles has been one of the more active teams this offseason but it is hard to understand what direction the team is moving in.
The Angels have been in a full rebuild mode and trading Ward seems like the right move, yet they appear to be retooling by bringing in veterans like Jorge Soler and Travis d'Arnaud. It’s unclear whether this approach aligns with their long-term goals. However, a trade with the Royals could add talent to their roster without requiring them to part with their top prospects.