Angels Could Bring Back $42 Million All-Star in Surprise Signing: Report
The Los Angeles Angels parted ways with All-Star relief pitcher Carlos Estévez at this season’s trade deadline. The Angels traded the Dominican pitcher to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-handed pitcher George Klassen and left-handed pitcher Samuel Aldegheri.
But, Estévez could be back with the Halos for the 2025 season.
“Estévez back to the Angels? I wouldn't rule that one out. I like that a lot," MLB insider Jon Heyman said on Wednesday’s Bleacher Report live stream.
Estévez is projected to land a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency this offseason, per Spotrac's market value.
The Angels signed Estévez as a free agent in December 2022. In his first season, he logged a 3.90 ERA while striking out 78 batters across 63 appearances. Estévez’s performance on the mound that year earned him the first All-Star nod of his career.
Before the Angels traded him, Estévez was named the American League Reliever of the Month for June. He had recorded eight saves without allowing a single run.
Although he was a strong piece of the Angels bullpen, Los Angeles was not going to make the postseason, so they decided to move him. The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014.
Trading Estévez to a postseason-caliber team allowed the franchise to acquire young pitching talent, which will hopefully help the team reach the postseason in the near future. Klassen and Aldegheri, who the Angels received in the Estévez trade, are now the Angels' No. 3 and No. 8 overall prospects, respectively.
With the Phillies, Estévez was able to play in the postseason for the first time since 2017. This postseason, Estévez accrued a 3.38 ERA, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out four batters across three appearances.
At the end of the season, Estévez elected free agency, making him eligible to return to the Angels. Estévez logged a career-best 2.45 ERA this year and was reliable for Los Angeles throughout his season-and-a-half stint with the franchise.
However, Estévez may be difficult for the Angels to reunite with. Estévez, who turned 32 on Dec. 28, is reportedly drawing interest from several MLB teams, including the Phillies, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox.
The Angels already signed free agent pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks in November. Since then, Los Angeles has not made many major moves. But, that could all change if the Angels choose to reunite with Estévez.