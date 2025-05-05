Angels Could Get Major Offensive Reinforcements As Soon As Tuesday
The Angels are expected to get back third baseman Yoan Moncada following a stint on the injured list, according to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
He began his rehabilitation assignment with Single-A Inland Empire over the weekend, hoping he will return soon.
“It would be awesome to have his presence back,” manager Ron Washington said.
“We’re forcing him to play nine innings tonight. And I certainly hope he makes it through.”
Moncada was placed on the injured list on April 10 due to an injury to his right thumb. Before the injury, he had a slash line of .190/.370/.286, with two doubles and four RBIs in eight games.
The exact return of Moncada remains uncertain, though he has been fielding balls for a few weeks and feels well doing so, leaving his hitting as the final aspect of his recovery.
The thumb injury has been lingering since spring training, which has carried over into the regular season, resulting in a couple of missed games and subsequently being placed on the IL.
Angels batters are struggling to generate consistent offense, making the return of Moncada even more important, as he can provide some offensive relief after what has been a tough couple of weeks.
The Angels re-evaluated Moncada after Sunday's game and he can return as soon as the three-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays that kicks off Tuesday.
“It just depends on how he feels,” Washington said this weekend. “When he makes it through today, we’ll give him a chance again tomorrow to see if everything is well. And then we'll just make a decision after tomorrow on how much longer he needs to stay.”
