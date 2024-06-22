Angels Could Recall Familiar Friend In Aftermath of Patrick Sandoval Injury
The Los Angeles Angels may recall an old friend amid the latest Patrick Sandoval forearm injury. According to Jeff Flecther of the Orange County Register, the Angels may recall Reid Detmers after he has seemed to find his groove after his recent demotion.
"To fill the other rotation hole, the Angels could bring back Detmers," Fletcher said. "After giving up seven runs in his first Triple-A start, he has allowed two runs in 13 innings in his last two."
Sandoval exited Friday's outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers with left forearm tightness. Sandoval was pulled in the third inning after issuing a walk to former teammate Shohei Ohtani. An appearance in the injured list is likely, which is why a Detmers promotion is in the cards.
Detmers has been atrocious in the majors after a stellar start to the season, which caused the Angels to make the tough decision to send him to Triple-A. At first, it seemed like the right move, considering Detmers gave up seven runs in his first Triple-A start. However, the 24-year-old has seemed to find his groove since then, which is excellent news for the Halos and the southpaw.
His start on June 19 was encouraging. He went seven innings and allowed only two runs with five strikeouts. The Angels moved him down to the minors so he could find himself, and that has worked as of late.
Detmers holds a 3-6 record with a 6.14 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and a 1.48 WHIP in 63 innings and 12 starts in the majors.