Angels Could Reportedly Have Trade Deadline Fire Sale This Year
The Los Angeles Angeles season hasn't gone according to plan and they are in a familiar spot. The team has struggled to find any sense of consistency and it has hurt them in the standings throughout the year.
The Angels hold a record of 39-55 on the season, currently sitting in fourth place within the American League West. The team isn't likely to make the postseason so it could see them make some significant changes to the roster with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Angels could be looking to have a firesale this trade deadline. With the team going nowhere in the standings in all likelihood, this seems to be the smartest line of thinking to recoup future assets.
"The Angels are listening to offers on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, closer Carlos Estévez, utilityman Luis Rengifo (currently on IL with wrist inflammation) and outfielder Taylor Ward. It’s likely they will trade all four if they can get enough prospects, in terms of quality and quantity, in return."
There have been reports that the Halos don't want to move Anderson but for the right price, they would surely trade him away. He has been a bright spot for this team all season and has helped solidify the starting rotation.
Both Rengifo and Ward could net the Halos some additional assets to build more toward the future. While Los Angeles doesn't want to completely give up the talent that they have on the roster, selling off pieces makes a lot of sense.
The hope is that the Angels can find some strong trade packages for a few players at the deadline so they can begin looking ahead. The team has wanted to remain competitive but the reality of missing the postseason once again seems to be looming large.