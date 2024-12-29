Angels Could Shockingly Sign 50-Homer Slugger in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the most active clubs this offseason, making trades and signings to bolster the roster. However, the Halos finished with a 63-99 record in 2024 and have yet to make a blockbuster signing fans have been anxious for.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Angels could shock the baseball world by signing first baseman Pete Alonso.
"The Mets still make the most sense even though a gap exists now," Heyman wrote. "After a 48-hour frenzy of 1B signings/trades (Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor, Nathaniel Lowe), potential options include the Giants, Mariners, Rangers and Angels, and possibly the Cubs or Red Sox if they open up 1B via trade. But then, shouldn’t the Mets bring back the NL’s home run leader since 2019 to support their prized $765M pickup, Juan Soto?"
Though the New York Mets remain the favorite to sign Alonso, the Angels could swoop in and get a deal done. After all, general manager Perry Minasian has expressed the team's desire to add more talent before the offseason ends.
“What we've done so far, we've been pretty aggressive and we're going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I wouldn't say anything is off limits. With the year we had, there's definitely areas to get better. Really, every area, whether it's rotation, lineup, bullpen, bench depth. We'll look to tackle and attack all those areas and continue to improve this club.
“I wouldn't nail it down to one need, and I’m not trying to be coy because there are plenty of areas to improve. But we'd love to lengthen out the lineup. That's something we've talked about. Try to add another bat, trying to add more depth on the bench. And trying to add more depth in the bullpen. It starts on the mound. You’re only as good as your rotation, to a certain extent. We’ve been aggressive in attacking that, adding two starters in November, but we'll look to address those other areas, too.”
There have been rumblings the Angels are looking for another power bat to accompany Jorge Soler in the lineup. Adding a refined hitter like Alonso would certainly put the Angels in a better position to be contenders next season.