Angels Could Target $13.5 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are surprise potential buyers at this season's trade deadline, as they have remained in the postseason race against all odds.
They're just one game under .500 and four games back in the AL Wild Card with a chance to break their 10-season playoff drought, the longest active streak in MLB.
If they do decide to splash at the deadline to finally break their unfortunate streak,the Orange County Register believes they could target a veteran starter such as Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Zac Gallen.
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Set to Join Record 14th MLB Team: Reports
The Halos are one starter short in their rotation after sending Jack Kochanowicz down to Triple-A before the All-Star break, and have yet to replace him. Ryan Zeferjahn started the Angels' game July 18 as an opener in an Angels win, but if they are to remain in serious contention for the postseason they will have to add another arm.
Gallen is one of the best arms on the market, and the D-Backs are likely to sell low as he is in a contract year and they aren't close to contending in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.
He has had a relatively poor year following three elite seasons in Arizona, with a 5.40 ERA through 20 starts while allowing 21 homers on the year. From 2022-24, however, he was one of the best starters in the National League.
Gallen had a 2.54 ERA in 2022, leading the National League with a 0.913 WHIP and all of MLB with 5.9 hits per nine innings. His ERA grew a little over the next two years, sitting around 3.50, however he still struck out batters at a consistent rate and made his first All-Star game in 2023.
Gallen has shown he can still throw gems this season, giving teams hope he can return to the starting pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. He struck out 13 through 6.2 shutout innings against the New York Yankees on April 2, and outside of his game against the Angels July 12, has only allowed one earned run this month.
More news: Angels Could Add All-Star Utility Man This Week in Exciting Update
A move for Gallen would be a statement of intent for the Angels, who must be desperate to end their drought. Their next hurdle in their road to October comes against the NL East-leading New York Mets, who they begin a three-game series against on Monday at 4:10 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.