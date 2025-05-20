Angels Could Trade $39 Million All-Star at Deadline, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels are on track to extend their MLB-long postseason drought.
The Halos are 21-25 after posting a franchise-record 99 losses last season. That's even with their current four-game winning streak.
Los Angeles is currently in last place in the American League West, six games behind the division-leading Seattle Mariners.
The upcoming trade deadline on July 31 is an opportunity for the Angels to begin to rebuild their team. Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicted the Angels will likely be sellers at the trade deadline and named starting pitcher Tyler Anderson as a potential trade option for the Halos.
Anderson has accrued a 3.04 ERA while throwing 43 strikeouts across nine starts in 2025. The southpaw’s performance on the mound could appeal to several MLB teams looking to add to their rotation.
Kelly noted that Anderson’s 4.85 FIP suggests the 35-year-old relies on the defense and could be headed toward regression. Anderson has also allowed at least two runs in seven of his nine starts.
Nevertheless, Anderson is a two-time All-Star heading toward free agency with a decade’s worth of MLB experience.
The Angels signed the left-hander to a three-year, $39 million contract in November 2022. Therefore, the former first-round draft pick’s contract will expire at the end of this season.
Although Anderson was the Halos’ only All-Star in 2024, cashing in on him now would reward the Angels with young talent to help the team in the long run.
Last season, Los Angeles traded relievers Luis García and Carlos Estévez in July to acquire a group of minor league players. The Angels received three of their top 13 prospects at the trade deadline, including No. 3 prospect and right-handed pitcher George Klassen, No. 5 prospect and left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri, and No. 13 prospect and outfielder Matthew Lugo.
The Angels were rumored to be considering trading Anderson last season but the front office ultimately decided to keep the veteran pitcher in their young rotation.
But Los Angeles signed free agent starting pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks over the offseason to add more experience to the rotation.
Trading Anderson this time around would result in valuable development players for the Angels without leaving the rotation with inexperienced pitchers.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.