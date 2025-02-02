Angels Could Use $245 Million Infielder as Backup First Baseman in 2025: Report
The Los Angeles Angels have several decisions to make before next season. One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Halos this offseason is how the team will utilize oft-injured star Anthony Rendon in 2025.
General manager Perry Minasian was extremely transparent when he discussed Rendon's future with the team earlier this winter.
“We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives make us better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “Obviously, a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us a lot better. But with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look and kind of see what else is out there.”
Since his arrival to the Angels, Rendon has played in just 205 games over the last four seasons. But when the Angels star is healthy, he has failed to consistently perform.
Rendon has two years remaining on his contract for more than $36 million per season. Aside from replacing Rendon, Minasian also said the team was considering moving him to first or second base. At this point in the offseason, a position change seems more likely for Rendon.
The general consensus is Rendon won't be an everyday third baseman and could instead be a useful backup to Nolan Schanuel at first, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum.
"Another question will be how much the team values a prototypical backup first baseman. If it does, look no further than Kavadas or Noda," Blum wrote. "But given what Minasian has said over the offseason, it seems more likely for a backup first baseman to come in the form of a more versatile infielder. Perhaps a player like Rendon, who isn’t likely to get everyday reps at third base."
Using Rendon in a more versatile role could be helpful for the former All-Star in turning a corner during his Halos tenure. However, Rendon will have to prove he can still make an impact for the Angels.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory in November.
