Angels Cut Ex-Dodgers Pitcher After Rough Stint At Triple-A
The Los Angeles Angels announced a slew of roster moves on Sunday including the release of former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Nick Robertson.
Other moves included the return of right-hander Carson Fulmer from the 15-day injured list. Left-hander Samuel Aldegheri was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept.14, due to a blister.
Outfielder Bryce Teodosio was also placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured finger. Outfielder Gustavo Campero was added to the roster, while Robertson was designated for assignment to make room.
Additionally, manager Ron Washington announced that right-hander Ben Joyce will miss the rest of 2024 due to shoulder inflammation.
Robertson exits the roster to make room for Campero, only a month after being claimed off waivers from the Cardinals.
The 26-year-old, originally taken by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, debuted in the majors last year but posted a 6.04 earned run average over 22.1 innings with Los Angeles and the Boston Red Sox. Despite this, he showed potential with a 3.88 FIP and a 24.5 percent strikeout rate.
Traded to the Cardinals in the offseason deal for Tyler O'Neill, Robertson appeared in just eight games for St. Louis, recording a 4.38 ERA over 12.1 innings. However, he's struggled in Triple-A this year with a 7.27 ERA in 31 appearances.
Fulmer is a former top-10 draft pick who has struggled to secure a consistent role in the big leagues. He posted a 6.56 ERA over four seasons with the White Sox, spanning 94.2 innings across 44 appearances (15 starts).
Since then, he's bounced between several teams, including the Tigers, Orioles, Reds, and Angels, without an extended shot in the majors. This year, the Angels used him as a swingman, and he's posted a solid 4.15 ERA (103 ERA+) and 4.56 FIP over 80.1 innings, split between eight starts and 24 relief outings. After going on the IL in August with elbow inflammation, he'll now get a chance to finish the season strong before entering arbitration for the first time this offseason.
Aldegheri, who turns 23 later this week, was placed on the IL to make room for Fulmer. He could return for the final game of the regular season if the team wants him to make another start, though it's possible he's done for 2024. Acquired from the Phillies in the Carlos Estevez trade in July, Aldegheri has struggled in his three starts for Anaheim, posting a 4.85 ERA and a 6.40 FIP over 13 innings.
Given his age and rapid promotion from Double-A after changing organizations, his struggles aren't surprising. Looking ahead to 2025, Aldegheri will likely be part of the club's pitching staff, though his role is unclear.
In the meantime, manager Ron Washington announced that lefty Jose Suarez will take Aldegheri's spot in the rotation.