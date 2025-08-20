Angels Deadline Addition Gets Honest About Difficulties of Playing for Yankees
Moving from a franchise that has won the most World Series in MLB history to a team that holds MLB’s longest postseason drought is a tough transition for some players. But for players like third baseman Oswald Peraza, it is an opportunity to develop under less pressure.
“When it comes to wearing the Yankee uniform, it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s also a lot of responsibility,” Peraza told The Athletic through an interpreter.
“I was trying to do my best to not let that weigh on me, because all I could do is play baseball. And yeah, carrying that uniform, it does have a weight to it. But I know the type of ballplayer that I am,” Peraza added.
Peraza spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his MLB career with the New York Yankees. The Yankees signed him as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2016, and he made his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 2022.
Peraza became the regular starting third baseman for the Yankees this season after Oswaldo Cabrera sustained a season-ending left ankle fracture in May. But Peraza did not have a large role on the team until then and only appeared in three postseason games throughout his entire stint with the Yankees.
New York ultimately traded Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels at the deadline for outfielder Wilberson De Pena, future considerations and international bonus pool money.
Since the trade deadline, Yoan Moncada has taken on most of the workload at third base for the Angels. Moncada was among the names who could have potentially been traded at the deadline, as he was one of the pending free agents the Halos could have made available.
Moncada remained with the team through the deadline but could part ways with the franchise during the offseason when he enters free agency.
Peraza has made six appearances and two starts at third base since the deadline. He has gone 2-for-11 and struck out twice in his first eight games with the Angels.
Although Peraza has not claimed a regular starting role on the Angels and seems to need more time to adapt at the plate, he is no longer under the spotlight the Yankees attract.
The 25-year-old fits in well with the Angels’ young roster and could take on a larger role for the team in future seasons.
