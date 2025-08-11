Angels Demote Starter to Minor Leagues Again Amid Major Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels sent down starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz to Triple-A Salt Lake, per their transactions log, however the team has yet to make an announcement on the matter.
The Halos have not made a corresponding move as of Monday morning.
In Kochanowicz's start against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, he allowed seven runs through three innings pitched, six of which were earned. He had a similar start on July 10, allowing eight runs in 2.2 innings, and was also sent down after that outing.
Interim manager Ray Montgomery touched on the possibility of moving Kochanowicz out of the rotation after Sunday's game.
“I’m sure we’ll talk about it,” Montgomery said. “We’ll see. Everything’s on the table.”
Montgomery also spoke about the possibility his 24-year-old starter is short on confidence after a string of disappointing performances.
“It’s a real thing,” Montgomery said. “We can’t sugarcoat the fact that he’s doing everything he can to find success, and he hasn’t been able to get to where he wants to be. So yeah, that’ll mess with your confidence. But long term, no, I’m not worried about him. I’d rather him have more success than less.”
Kochanowicz came up to the majors in the middle of last season, making 11 starts before the end of the year. He had a 3.99 ERA through 65.1 innings pitched last season, and went seven or more innings on four occasions.
This season he has found much less success through 22 starts, posting a 6.19 ERA through 107.2 innings. He is yet to pitch through seven innings this season, and has allowed four or more runs in half of his starts in 2025.
The right-hander is in the bottom one percent of MLB in Pitching Run Value at -20. At just 24, Kochanowicz has plenty of time to develop, and as it seems he may not be ready for MLB, the minors are the place to do it.
The Angels now have a spot to fill in their rotation with Kochanowicz gone, though they used bullpen days during his earlier absence this season and could very well look to do so again. The Angels have nearly fallen out of playoff contention, and are now six games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League.
They will look to return to winning ways against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who they swept earlier this season. The series begins on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
