Angels Demote Struggling Reliever From High-Leverage Spot
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington adjusted his bullpen recently, moving Adam Cimber to another role and giving Carson Fulmer more high-leverage opportunities.
Cimber had a 2.60 ERA with six walks in his first 17.1 innings, but he’s posted a 20.77 ERA with seven walks in his 4.1 innings before tossing a scoreless frame Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.
The reliever signed a one-year deal worth $1.65 million in the offseason and was off to a strong start early this season. He had a knack for stranding runners. He stranded all 12 of his inherited runners and was scoreless in 16 of his 18 outings.
“It's very valuable for any team to have a weapon like that,” Washington said of Cimber on May 13. “He throws strikes. He has a funky delivery. It's tough to really lock into. If he was one of those that had that funky delivery and couldn't hit the strike zone with it, it wouldn't be as effective. But it's effective because he throws strikes and he’s coming from that funky angle.”
His recent struggles opened the door for Fulmer, who has pitched almost entirely in multi-inning, low-leverage spots. He has appeared in 14 games, tossing 25.1 innings.
Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that they are giving Fulmer a shot instead of right-hander Roansy Contreras because Fulmer is “the next man in line.” Contreras has only pitched four innings with the Angels.
In his only appearance since the change, Fulmer threw 1.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners on June 1 and gave up two earned runs on two hits including a home run, walked two and struck out two.