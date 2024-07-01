Angels Demote Struggling Starter to Triple-A
The Los Angeles Angels have optioned right-handed starter Zach Plesac to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Doug Padilla of the Southern California News Group reported on the news in his latest column.
"After his rough outing Friday when 16 of his last 19 pitches were out of the strike zone, the Angels optioned right-hander Zach Plesac to Triple-A Salt Lake," said Padilla.
Plesac has struggled mightily in his three starts with the Halos this season. He's given up 11 runs in 12 innings, only striking out five batters and walking seven. The hope for Plesac is that he finds his footing in Salt Lake; however, his track record doesn't tell us that'll be the case. In Plesac's time in Triple-A, he's recorded a 5.42 ERA through 13 starts with the Bees.
In three games, Plesac has recorded a 1-1 record with a horrendous 8.25 ERA, five strikeouts, and a 1.58 WHIP in 12 innings. Plesac signed with the Halos this past offseason on a one-year contract worth $1 million. Prior to his first year in Anaheim, he spent his career with the Cleveland Indians/ Guardians. Cleveland drafted Plesac in the 2016 MLB Draft in the 12th round.
Plesac holds a 27-28 record with a 4.31 ERA and 364 strikeouts in 87 career games.