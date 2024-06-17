Angels Designate Two Players for Assignment in Major Roster Shakeup
The Angels designated two players for assignment Monday in a major roster shakeup: pitcher Jose Suarez, who had been with the organization since 2014, and infielder Cole Tucker, who had been with the organization for two months.
Suarez, a 26-year-old left-hander, was shelled for five runs in one inning Sunday in San Francisco. He's 1-2 with an 8.15 ERA this season.
The spot start against the Giants was the last straw for Suarez, who was a respectable 16-16 with a 3.86 ERA (110 ERA+) from 2021-22 but could never replicate that success the last two seasons. He split this year between the rotation and the bullpen, but ultimately struggled with command (22 walks in 35.1 innings) and was hit hard when the ball was in the strike zone (44 hits).
Zach Plesac's contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake, where the right-hander was 3-7 with a 5.42 ERA in 13 starts. He had shown promise recently, allowing just two runs and seven hits across 15.1 innings against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Las Vegas Aviators in his last two starts.
Plesac, 29, signed a minor league contract with the Angels in January following five seasons (2019-23) with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Angels also activated veteran infielder Brandon Drury from the injured list. In 30 games before straining his left hamstring, Drury hit .173 with a .230 on-base percentage and .240 slugging percentage. Drury said in a May interview that he had been trying to play through the hamstring injury for weeks.
Tucker, 27, was hitting .180 (9 for 50) in 24 games.