Angels Discussing Possible Trade of Outfielder With Pittsburgh Pirates: Reports
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly receiving interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for Angels outfielder Taylor Ward. Both Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Paul Zeise of 97.3 The Fan shared that the Pirates have inquired about Ward and hold an interest in the 30-year-old, but the two sides are nowhere close to a deal at this point.
The Pirates are looking for outfield help amid holding a 44-47 record that keeps them in contention for a wild-card spot, especially if they can add on some key pieces at the deadline.
Ward has spent his entire career with the Angels so far, having been the Angels' first-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2018, and has been playing for the team ever since.
So far this season Ward is slashing .238/.321/.417 with 77 hits, 43 runs, 14 home runs, and 44 RBIs. This is on pace for his lowest batting average since the 2019 season. He recently came back from the injured list after a minor knee injury, and is healthy and playing again. Overall in his career with the Angels, Ward has slashed .252/.331/.426 with 66 home runs and 211 RBIs.
This news is not necessarily surprising, as Ward is one of three Angels many expect to be traded. Along with Ward, many believe the Angels will trade pitcher Tyler Anderson and reliever Carlos Estévez. The deadline is not for another 20 days on July 30, giving the Pirates or another team plenty of time to make a move for Ward, or another Angel.