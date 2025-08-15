Angels, Dodgers Game Makes MLB Network Television History
The Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers squared off for the Freeway Series finale this week in a game that drew record numbers for Major League Baseball.
Wednesday night's game drew 446,000 viewers on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.
It was the most-viewed late night game (beyond 6 p.m. PT) in MLB Network history. The matchup saw Shohei Ohtani make his pitching debut against the Angels, his longtime team.
It also featured Ohtani pitching against one of the greatest players in baseball history and his former teammate, Mike Trout, which led to another iconic moment between the pair.
After the game, the Japanese star revealed his feelings on coming back to Angel Stadium.
"I had a lot of good memories being on this stadium. It's one of my favorite stadiums to play on. So it was a really important mark for me to be able to pitch on this mound again," Ohtani said.
The Angels swept the Dodgers over the three-game series, beating one of the best teams in baseball.
The victory could end up being a turning point for the Angels, who are within striking distance of the final American League Wild Card spot.
"They still won the World Series, but for us, it was awesome for us to be able to do this against them,” outfielder Taylor Ward said.
“I’m excited for our group. And I’m looking forward to us building on it going forward.”
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery was also happy with his team's performances, celebrating their effort and competitiveness against their Los Angeles rivals.
"The resiliency has been there kind of all year,” Montgomery said.
“Just when you're in that atmosphere and you're facing Shohei, like we talked about before the game, there's probably more emotions in this one than other ones, just for that reason.”
After the series win, the Angels sit at 59-62, five games back of the final Wild Card spot in the AL, which the New York Yankees currently hold.
While the math still makes a late-season postseason surge possible, the Halos have their work cut out for them and need to carry on the momentum from beating the Dodgers.
