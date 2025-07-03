Angels Double-A Affiliate Sets Record for Longest Losing Streak in League History
The Los Angeles Angels' Double-A affiliate — The Rocket City Trash Pandas — made unfortunate history in the Southern League on Tuesday night, when they broke the record for the longest losing streak in league history at 16 games.
The Trash Pandas broke their duck on Wednesday against the Knoxville Smokies in a 9-1 win.
Rocket City aren't the only Angels affiliate struggling, as three of the organization's four minor league affiliates are in last place. Triple-A Salt Lake and Single-A Inland Empire also finished dead last in their respective leagues during the first half, and all three teams are either tied for last or in dead last so far in the second half.
More news: Former Angels Outfielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
High-A Tri-City is the best performing minor league team, though they finished the first half six games below .500. In the second half, the Dust Devils are 8-3, just half a game back from the lead in the Northwest League.
The Angels' top two prospects, second baseman Christian Moore and right-hander Caden Dana, have both spent time in MLB this season, and Moore looks like he will stay up for a while. Moore is the only Angels prospect in the MLB Top 100, where he is ranked No. 51. He suffered a thumb injury in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, and was placed on the injured list Thursday with a sprain.
Read more: Angels Place Christian Moore on Injured List in Unfortunate Roster Move
The likely reason for a "weak" farm system is the Angels' willingness to call up players, as Moore spent just 79 games in the lower levels. The Angels' decisions seem to be paying off as well, as they are just 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the AL West.
More news: Angels Linked to $13.5 Million All-Star Ace in Potential Blockbuster Trade
While they may be out of contention in the AL West — 9.5 games back from the division-leading Houston Astros — their hopes are still alive for the postseason, and they will look to close the gap between them and the final AL Wild Card spot in their final game against the Braves Thursday at 4:15 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.