Angels Enter All-Star Break on High Note
The Los Angeles Angels head into the All-Star Break on a three-game winning streak, which should have the team feeling good as they get four days off.
The Angels are coming off a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, having won the final three game of the series. They got the three straight wins against the team leading the American League West, making those wins extra meaningful for the Angels.
"We just had a great series (against) the No. 1 contender in our division,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, via Jeff Fletcher of the O.C. Register. “They didn’t give us anything. We won three straight ballgames from them. That should be a sign that we can play. Where the Seattle Mariners are is where we want to be. And we just proved we can play with them.”
A positive for the Angels during this win streak has been pitching, an area the team normally struggles with. Carson Fulmer and José Soriano allowed a combined one earned run in their starts over the weekend, helping the Angels get to wins and hold the Mariners to two runs or less in each game.
In total, the Angels are 41-55. They still are far from contending as they rank second-last in the AL West, but are still heading to the break with momentum. They should be able to continue their momentum after the break too. On Friday, the Angels return to face the Athletics, one of MLB's worst teams, in a three-game series. They'll have another series against the Mariners, before once again going up against the Athletics before taking on the Colorado Rockies.
All of these series feature opponents the Angels can beat, and gain some more confidence in the second half of the year.