Angels Expected to Cut Ties With $10 Million All-Star at Trade Deadline
It was reported last week that the Los Angeles Angels were open to trading their pending free agents at the trade deadline. While recent reporting suggests the Angels may have had a change of heart, if the Halos do sell, closer Kenley Jansen seems to be at the top of the list of Angels players to be traded.
“I’ve got to think where they are in the standings right now that they need to move on from Jansen,” MLB insider Jim Bowden said on Foul Territory.
Bowden explained how there is a high demand for relievers like Jansen in the trade market. There are several relievers available for trade this week, and Bowden believes teams will get a lucrative return offer on their relievers.
“I think it’s going to be a very active market just because that’s the goal,” Bowden said. “When I talk to the GMs and I ask what your goal is, impact, high-leverage reliever is what you’re hearing.”
“If you’re a team in sell mode, you have a chance to win this trade deadline," Bowden added. "You have a chance to really help rebuild your franchise by trading your backend guys."
The Halos are 4.5 games back in the American League Wild Card race. A few strong weeks could turn the Angels into postseason contenders, but it is starting to seem like Los Angeles should look to build for the 2026 season and beyond.
The Angels have a young roster and a couple strong veterans that have the potential to end MLB’s longest current postseason drought. But Los Angeles has struggled to get above .500 and have been urged to prioritize next season.
Bowden said trading Jansen is crucial for a team like the Angels because he will be able to get them some talented prospects in return.
"I think it would be pretty foolish for teams to hold on to them with the possible returns they're going to be able to get," Bowden said.
Jansen is one of the four pending free agents on the Angels’ roster. In addition to Jansen, infielder Luis Rengifo, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and third baseman Yoan Moncada are reportedly up for grabs.
Jansen is a four-time All-Star and two-time National League Reliever of the Year, who is posting a 3.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 appearances. The right-hander has also converted 19 of his 20 save opportunities this season.
The Angels have two more days to make a decision on Jansen, but trading the veteran closer seems to be in the franchise’s best interest.
