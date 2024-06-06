Angels Facing Houston Astros at Best Possible Time
The Los Angeles Angels appear to have finally broken out of what seemed like a season-long slump with their sweep of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. It was the first time since last July against the Yankees that the Angels swept a three-game series at home.
“It was a great three games against a good team,” Angels manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I think we proved we can play. Now, we’ve just got to search for that consistency. I’m very pleased with the way we performed. All that hard work they’ve been doing since February, I hope it starts to pay off.”
With the momentum of the sweep on their side, the Angels are now looking ahead to the weekend series at home against the Houston Astros — which couldn't come at a better time, as the Astros are out of pitching.
Right-handed pitchers Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy were each scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on their right elbows this week. The two starters joined an ever-growing list of pitchers on the IL for the Astros, who are 28-35.
The team's 60-day IL now includes Kendall Graveman, Bennett Sousa, Oliver Ortega, Penn Murfee, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia and Urquidy. Javier is expected to transfer to the 60-day list after his surgery Thursday.
Houston arrives in Anaheim in third place in the AL West. The Angels are only 3.5 games behind, at 24-38. If momentum continues to swing toward the Halos, the standings could see a major shakeup come Sunday.