Angels Fans React to Shohei Ohtani Clinching World Series Berth in First Year With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had been chasing Shohei Ohtani for years when he took his first visit to Dodger Stadium last November.
His name was plastered on the video board and he saw a recruiting video from the late Kobe Bryant who tried to recruit him to Los Angeles years ago.
However, the was one part of the Dodgers pitch that struck Ohtani more than anything else: The chance to be in the postseason and compete for a World Series title.
In his first year with the Dodgers, Ohtani is getting ready to compete for that title that eluded him for his entire tenure with the Los Angeles Angels.
“The fact that this is the first October Shohei got to participate in and our Dodger fans get to see him up close and personal in the playoffs,” said Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. "Fans all over the world having this opportunity, I think, is incredibly special.
“It’s exactly what we talked about when we met with him in December. And for this to come to fruition in Year 1 and the ultimate goal this close in sight, I think, it’s really special for everyone.”
Angels fans, while upset with their club's disappointing season, are supportive of Ohtani. It wasn't his fault that ownership didn't want to re-sign him for the price tag he deserved.
Ohtani has risen to the occasion with the Dodgers and has shown a side to him that had never been seen publicly since he arrived in Major League Baseball.
The World Series is the perfect platform for the game's best player. He has earned this moment and will undoubtedly make the most of it.
“The goal was to get this far,” Ohtani said through translator Will Ireton. “I also pictured myself getting this far with the contract that I’ve signed. And, again, just being able to play on this kind of stage with the team effort, and all the games were really hard. But I’m just glad that we’re at this stage right now.”