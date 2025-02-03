Angels Free Agent Infielder Signs With Major AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels offseason was dynamic right off the bat.
They wasted no time acquiring Jorge Soler on the last day of October and then had a busy November, acquiring more veterans like utility man Scott Kingery, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and infielder Kevin Newman.
The crown jewel of the Halos free agency thus far has been the Nov. 27 signing of free agent southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. At Kikuchi's introductory press conference, general manager Perry Minasian said something that proved to be about one-third true.
“We’ve been pretty aggressive. We’re going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said. “I wouldn’t say anything’s off-limits.”
The first part could not be more true. L.A. was certainly aggressive in forming a roster to build upon an abysmal 63-win year.
The second sentence in his quote appears to have been forgotten. Perhaps the Thanksgiving meal enjoyed a day after the Kikuchi signing made the Angels stagnant in offseason moves.
Since signing the southpaw, all the Angels have done is sign another backup catcher in Chuckie Robinson and watch name after name in the free agency class sign with other teams.
Roki Sasaki eliminated the Angels from contention long before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Anthony Santander proved to be a failed pursuit, and KBO star Hyeseong Kim was even reportedly offered more money from the Halos and still wound up with the other L.A. ball club.
The Angels have now lost a second baseman in Jack Lopez to the Seattle Mariners farm system after a productive 2024. The Mariners signed Lopez to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training.
Lopez played in 104 games for the Angels Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake Bees, recording a .274/.333/.421 slash line and an OPS of .754. He finished 2024 with 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 106 hits.
Lopez also made a brief appearance in the majors last season playing 27 games with the Angels. In that time, he slashed .254/.286/.343 with 17 hits, one home run, and six RBIs.
