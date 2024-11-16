Angels Free Agent Infielder Signs With NL Powerhouse
Los Angeles Angels free agent infielder Charles Leblanc has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, per the transaction log on MLB.com.
Leblanc spent last season in the Angels organization, and had a brief stint with the big league club.
In 11 games at the MLB level, Leblanc hit two home runs and drove in six runs across 21 at-bats. In 98 games at Triple-A, he slashed .254/.379/.437 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.
Leblanc was initially drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. Leblanc was with the Rangers until Dec. 2021, when he was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the Miami Marlins.
Leblanc was with Miami until 2023, and made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2022. That year, Leblanc appeared in 48 games, slashing .263/.320/.404 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 103, three percent above average.
Leblanc signed a minor league contract with the Angels in Nov. 2023. Now, he's getting his next opportunity at the MLB level with the Braves.
The Angels have had a busy offseason, especially in regards to former Braves. The Angels acquired outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler from the Braves for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning, and more recently signed former Braves All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year deal.