Angels Free Agent Pitcher Drawing Interest From NL Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval is reportedly drawing interest from the Philadelphia Phillies and other unknown teams. The Angels non-tendered Sandoval in late November.
Teams view Sandoval as an interesting cost-effective option as a middle of the rotation left-hander with a nasty changeup. Sandoval is expected use 2025 to rehab from Tommy John surgery and return for the 2026 season. He will likely sign a multi-year deal since the lefty is expected to miss all of 2025.
Sandoval, 28, was poised to make approximately $6 million this year. Had the Angels tendered Sandoval a contract, the team would've owed him a total of $11.8 million over the next two seasons. The organization likely didn't want to pay Sandoval for both years when he would spend all of 2025 rehabbing.
Once Sandoval makes his return to the mound, there's a possibility that he will be on an innings limit. Interested teams in the left-hander are likely factoring that in. Although Sandoval's health status remains uncertain, he is a reliable arm when healthy.
Sandoval isn't an ace, but he's a reliable third or fourth starter. He could fortify any rotation that is already relatively solid. In 2024, Sandoval posted a 5.08 ERA with 81 strikeouts, 35 walks, and eight home runs allowed in 79.2 innings. During his 16th start of the year in late June, Sandoval tore his ulnar collateral ligament.
The California native has a career 4.01 ERA in six seasons with the Halos. Sandoval's best campaign came in 2022, when he posted a 2.91 ERA in 148.2 innings. The left-hander made his departure from Anaheim with two years of team control remaining.
There's a possibility that the Angels could still negotiate a contract with Sandoval, but a reunion is unlikely now that he is a free agent garnering interest.
The decision to non-tender Sandoval came before the signing of Yusei Kikuchi. However, the Angels could still use more starting pitchers. General manager Perry Minasian hinted to more moves coming this offseason.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian said. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
