Angels Free Agent Pitcher Signs With AL Contender
The Detroit Tigers have signed former Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Ryan Miller to a minor league contract, which includes a non-roster invitation to MLB spring training, according to the Detroit Free Press.
The 26-year-old pitcher will begin the season assigned to Triple-A Toledo and if he reaches the majors, he is set to earn $800,000.
The Angels picked up Miller last offseason, selecting him from the Boston Red Sox in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft. They only had five days to explore potential trades and found a partner in Detroit, preventing them from having to pass him through outright waivers.
Miller made his MLB debut in late August of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, recording a 4.15 ERA over 13 relief appearances. In 13 innings pitched, he issued eight walks and struck out 11 batters. He struck out Tigers catcher Jake Rogers at Comerica Park in his major league debut on Aug. 27 for the first strikeout of his career.
Miller ended up pitching a scoreless seventh inning, too, striking out Parker Meadows.
In 2018, the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Miller in the sixth round, No. 189 overall, out of Clemson. After being released in 2020, he spent time in independent leagues, pitching in both the Frontier League and the American Association in 2021 and 2022.
While Miller wasn't pitching in professional baseball, he worked security for Clemson Athletics to make ends meet.
The New York Yankees signed Miller in May 2022, giving him another shot in professional baseball. Since then, he’s had stints with the Yankees, Red Sox, and Angels before landing with the Tigers.
The Angels designated Miller for assignment to make space for veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 40-man roster, ultimately leading to his release five days later. A month after his release, Miller signed the minor league deal with the Tigers.
The Tigers are likely drawn to Miller's strikeout and walk rates, making him an appealing option for non-roster depth. Should he secure a spot on the roster, he still retains a full set of minor league options.