Angels Free Agent Predicted to Sign With AL West Rival Athletics
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts the Athletics to pick up Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo in the offseason, adding a veteran presence to one of the weaker positions in their lineup.
Rengifo has spent all seven of his years in MLB with the Angels, however has failed to produce offensively in 2025. He had a solid few years from 2022-24, posting a collective .273 batting average with a .754 OPS and a 109 OPS+, however has seen a drastic drop in numbers during his contract year.
The third baseman has a 76 OPS+, the lowest since his 54 game stint in MLB in 2021, and is batting just .243 after breaking .300 last season. He set a career-high in strikeouts this season, and has been slightly below average with his glove too.
The Angels are unlikely to sign Rengifo back once he enters free agency, as there are several better free agency options at the position and deadline day acquisition Oswald Peraza is three years younger and fills the same role.
The A's may also turn away from Rengifo, as they have a relatively young core and have a few players who could slot into the hot corner who have featured in the majors this season. Max Muncy and Darell Hernaiz are the two top contenders for the spot, and both have been better than the Halos' veteran.
The Athletics have strayed away from the veteran infield options they signed ahead of the 2025 season already, as both Gio Urshela and Luis Urias have been designated for assignment and are no longer with the team.
The Halos are currently in competition with the A's as the season comes down to the wire, as the Angels are looking to avoid finishing at the bottom of the division for the second consecutive season. They have 16 games left in their season, and are 2.5 games ahead of the A's in the AL West.
They'll look to avoid dropping in position during their next series, a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. The opening game of their final series of the season against their division rivals begins on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
