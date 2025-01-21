Angels Free Agent Signs With Major AL West Rival
The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Wallach signed a minor league split contract and received an invitation to major league spring training, per Morosi's post on X (formerly Twitter).
Wallach spent the past three seasons in the Angels organization, re-signing with the team during each of the last two offseasons. Although Wallach appeared in every MLB season from 2017 to 2023, he didn’t make it to the big leagues last year.
Instead, he posted a .247/.337/.430 slash line over 335 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake. With Logan O’Hoppe and Matt Thaiss staying healthy and handling all of Los Angeles’ catching duties, there was no need for the Angels to call up Wallach.
The Angels signed veteran backstop Travis d'Arnaud this winter which has led Wallach to sign elsewhere. However, he likely won't see much playing time in Texas either.
Jonah Heim remains firmly established as the team's primary catcher, with Kyle Higashioka joining him on a two-year deal signed this offseason.
In addition to Heim and Higashioka, the Rangers brought in another veteran, Tucker Barnhart, on a minor league contract. Barnhart appeared in 31 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2024 season.
More news: Angels Among 8 Teams Looking to Add Outfielder in Free Agency: Report
The signing is curious because Texas is loaded with catching talent but the Rangers might simply be aiming to have plenty of catchers in camp.
If Barnhart chooses to opt out and explore other opportunities, Wallach could be seen as the more likely option to remain with the organization, providing veteran experience at the Triple-A level.
Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 43rd round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Wallach has also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins during his career. Since making his MLB debut in 2017, he has appeared in 155 games, posting a batting average just under .200, with an OPS of .590 and 11 home runs.
Primarily serving as a backup catcher throughout his time with the Reds, Marlins, and Angels, Wallach saw his most extensive action in 2023, logging 172 plate appearances across 65 games due to injuries within the Angels' catching group.