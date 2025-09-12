Angels Free Agent Slugger Predicted to Leave for Pirates This Offseason
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada will sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the upcoming offseason.
Moncada signed a one-year deal with the Halos this past offseason, however, the season hasn't quite gone as either party would have hoped.
The former Chicago White Sox player has had two separate stints on the injured list, one for a thumb sprain he suffered early in the season and and another for inflammation in his right knee. He missed a month of play on both occasions, and has featured in just 74 games this season.
Injuries have unfortunately derailed Moncada's career over the last few seasons, as a lingering back issue caused him to miss 70 games in 2023 and an adductor strain kept him out for all but 12 games in 2024.
While he has missed a lot of time, Moncada has been a solid option at the plate when he has been in the lineup. He has 12 home runs and 34 RBIs, posting a .247 average and an OPS of .822, which would lead the Angels this season if he qualified. His 125 OPS+ is the best on the squad.
Moncada has posted solid numbers throughout his 10-year MLB career, and has a career OPS+ above league average. His best season came with the White Sox in 2019, where he had a .915 OPS through 132 games and received MVP votes.
The Pirates have a rather flexible infield, and Reuter expects Moncada to overtake rookie Cam Devanney's spot in the lineup while keeping utility Gold Glover Jared Triolo at shortstop and Nick Gonzales at second base.
As for Moncada's replacement at third base for the Halos, they could look to trade deadline addition Oswald Peraza, who can fill in anywhere in the infield — or turn their sights towards one of many marquee free agents on the market this offseason.
Both Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez, who are having fantastic 2025 campaigns, are expected to hit the market in the offseason, and could make a huge difference for the Angels going forward. Suarez is especially intriguing, as he is more affordable than Bregman and could serve as another big veteran presence in the Angels' clubhouse along with Mike Trout.
Reuter, however, believes the Halos will fill the slot with former Pirate Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
