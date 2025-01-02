Angels Free Agent Target Has $82 Million Offer on Table: Report
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent outfielder Anthony Santander, but he has reportedly received an $82 million offer from another team.
The Toronto Blue Jays emerged as the frontrunner in the Santander sweepstakes and have offered him a four-year, $82 million contract, according to MLB insider Héctor Gómez. The Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Baltimore Orioles are also in pursuit of Santander.
The Angels and Blue Jays were once both frontrunners, but Toronto's offer might've separated them from the rest. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Halos and Toronto were the top teams to sign Santander.
"The Tigers have interest in right fielder Anthony Santander, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are the frontrunners for his services," Petzold wrote.
Santander, 30, had a standout season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, slashing .235/.308/.506 with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances.
In an effort to keep Santander for another season, the Orioles extended a qualifying offer to the outfielder at the start of the winter. Any team that signs Santander will now have to give up a draft pick.
Santander spent his entire career with Baltimore since he made his debut in the big leagues in 2017. The outfielder was expected to land a $100 million contract, but currently has an $82 million offer on the table from Toronto. Whether or not the Angels are willing to beat that offer is currently unknown.
General manager Perry Minasian has been adamant about the organization's mindset heading into the 2025 season: He wants to be a contender. But in order to make the playoffs again, the Angels have to spend more money.
The Angels have been extremely aggressive this offseason adding two starting pitchers in Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi. The Halos have also added catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielders Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman, and outfielder Jorge Soler. While the team has added several players this winter, it's still not enough.
Minasian acknowledged there was still more to be done this offseason before the team can reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian said. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
More news: Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Pursuit of 50-Homer Slugger