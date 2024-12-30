Angels Free Agent Target Hits Major Roadblock as Deadline to Sign Nears
Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim has reportedly returned to Korea with 10 days left in his signing window which has some reporters believing he might not sign a contract with a Major League Baseball club.
In an exclusive report by reporter Seong-hun Lee translated into English, Kim's agency said that he had been staying in the United States and recently returned to Korea. The agency added that they have nothing to disclose regarding the progress of the negotiations.
Kim traveled to the United States on Nov. 29 for negotiations while training near Los Angeles but unexpectedly returned without finalizing a contract. However, he returned home on time.
According to a Kiwoom Heroes official, they were informed of Kim's return and explained that the player, who received military service benefits, returned to Korea on the expected date outlined in the documents submitted to the government for permission to travel abroad.
Kim traveling back home makes signing him a little more difficult for the Los Angeles Angels who have been linked to him in recent reports.
But, it isn't impossible.
Woo-suk Koo secured a dramatic deal with San Diego on Jan. 3, 2023, just one day before the Jan. 4 negotiation deadline. He immediately left the country and finalized the contract on the 4th, with only seven minutes remaining before the deadline.
Over his eight seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes, Kim has established himself as a consistent performer, boasting a .304 batting average and a .364 on-base percentage. Known for his speed, he's stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last seven seasons, with a career-high 46 stolen bases in 2021. This year, as a left-handed hitter, Kim posted an impressive .326/.383/.458 slash line, 11 home runs, and 30 stolen bases.
A standout defensively, Kim has earned KBO Golden Glove honors for his middle infield play, winning at second base in both 2022 and 2023, after taking home the award at shortstop in 2021.
Kim debuted in the KBO in 2017 and became a full-time starter in 2018, compiling a career batting line of .306/.364/.403 and accumulating 211 stolen bases— the most in the league since 2018.