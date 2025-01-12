Angels Free Agent Target Seeking $100 Million Deal: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are expected to make at least one more signing this winter, but the latest report indicates the team will have to spend big in order to land free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.
While the Angels could use more talent practically every where, the addition of Santander would give the Halos another power bat to accompany Jorge Soler and Mike Trout in the lineup. The Angels signing Santander would be a blockbuster signing for the organization, but he won't come cheap. MLB insider Mark Feinsand believes Santander is seeking a $100 million contract this offseason.
"Santander is believed to be seeking a five-year deal worth at least $100 million, and while his defense is below-average, his power will be impactful on any lineup he joins," Feinsand wrote. "The Red Sox, Yankees, Angels and Tigers are among the other clubs that have been connected to the 30-year-old Santander, who made his first All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024."
Santander, 30, is a sought-after free agent this winter after a strong 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles where he slashed .235/.308/.506 with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances.
Santander has spent his entire career with the Orioles and the team tried to keep him for another season by extending a qualifying offer. Therefore, any team that signs Santander will do so at a cost, giving up a draft pick.
While the Angels compete with more prominent teams for the outfielder, general manager Perry Minasian insists the team isn't a hard to sell.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian said, viaJeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.”
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field. I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”
